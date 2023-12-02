Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.