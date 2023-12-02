Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

