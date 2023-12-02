River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $775,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,885,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of JLL stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $160.97. 229,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,209. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

