Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 929 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %
MCK opened at $464.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
