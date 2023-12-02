Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $466.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $467.63.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.19.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

