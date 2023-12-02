Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $270.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

