BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

