BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.9% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 86.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $479.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.34.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

