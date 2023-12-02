Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,864,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,454.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,003. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

