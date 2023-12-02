Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 237 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

