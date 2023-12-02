Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of YUM traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.33. 1,560,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,412. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.