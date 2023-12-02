Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $9.03 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

