Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

