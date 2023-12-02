Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $220.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.