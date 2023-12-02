Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TTE opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

