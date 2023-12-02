Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.