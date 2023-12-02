Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

