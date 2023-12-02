Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average of $225.24.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

