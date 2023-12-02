Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after acquiring an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 805.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 134.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

