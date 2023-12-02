ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $692.20 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.76.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

