Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Price Performance

Cannae stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.