Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 704,838 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,838 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.47% of NMI worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

