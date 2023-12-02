Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 775,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

