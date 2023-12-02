Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 18,755 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $970.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $890.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $868.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

