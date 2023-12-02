Natixis Has $2.63 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,168 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

