Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 17,661 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2,790.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $371.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $371.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

