River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 300 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 3,337,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

