Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,226 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 42.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $58.54 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.