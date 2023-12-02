River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 400 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 767,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,496. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $55.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

