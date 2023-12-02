Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

