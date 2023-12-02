River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,411,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

