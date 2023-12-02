Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,077,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,161,586. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

