Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.10. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.