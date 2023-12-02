Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $225.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $273.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

