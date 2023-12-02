River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,694 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 2,207,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

