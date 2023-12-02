River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.76 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

