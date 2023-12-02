River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 60 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $397.18. The stock had a trading volume of 559,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.08.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

