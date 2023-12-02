River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 71,690 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after buying an additional 2,684,114 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 9.9 %

PTON stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 16,674,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,669. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.