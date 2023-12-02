River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Canada Goose worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.