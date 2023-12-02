Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15,682.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 692,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Exelon by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 62,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

