Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $501.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $505.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

