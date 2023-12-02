PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $93.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

