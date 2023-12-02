Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

