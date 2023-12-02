The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

