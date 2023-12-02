Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 756 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.