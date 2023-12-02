Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 376.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after purchasing an additional 98,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

