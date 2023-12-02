Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,278 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Bread Financial worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

BFH opened at $29.25 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

