Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 157.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.