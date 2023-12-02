Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.66 Million in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

