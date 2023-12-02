Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 45,343 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,343 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.